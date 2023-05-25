https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/migration-crisis-creates-chaos-in-nyc-as-mayor-adams-faces-difficult-situation--1110567895.html

Migration Crisis Creates Chaos in NYC as Mayor Adams Faces Difficult Situation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the current US migration crisis that has moved up north causing chaos in New York and Chicago.

Migration Crisis Creates Chaos in NYC as Mayor Adams Faces Difficult Situation On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the current U.S. migration crisis that has moved up north causing chaos in New York and Chicago.

Hamza Azhar Salam - Pakistani Journalist & Editor of The Pakistan DailyMark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistFormer Colorado State Senator & ChairmanSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Steve MediaMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowEsteban Carrillo - Ecuadorian Journalist & Current Editor for the The CradleIn the first hour, journalist Hamza Azhar Salam joined Fault Lines to discuss the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal battles as the country considers banning Khan's political party.Later in the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the advancements of the Russian military operations and the recent sabotage attack carried out by Nazi-led mercs allied with Kiev.In the second hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall spoke to the team about the migrant crisis in the United States after Title 42 expired and how northern states are feeling the pressure of migrants in New York and Chicago.Later in the second hour, attorney Steve Gill joined the Fault Lines radio hosts to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling standoff and the US 2024 presidential race.In the third hour, Misty Winston spoke with the team about how large companies are attempting to shift their promotional campaigns, despite outrage from customers.Later in the third hour, Esteban Carrillo spoke about Colombian President Petro’s decision to suspend the peace deal with the FARC guerrillas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

