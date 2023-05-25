https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/north-korea-has-developed-almost-entire-set-of-ballistic-cruise-missiles---russian-envoy-1110574435.html

North Korea Has Developed Almost Entire Set of Ballistic, Cruise Missiles - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea has developed almost an entire set of ballistic and cruise missiles, but Pyongyang is not planning to attack the United States... 25.05.2023, Sputnik International

"One should admit that the North Korean military-industrial complex has achieved impressive results in the last 10 years," the ambassador said. He said Pyongyang's development of new ballistic missiles and its successive tests were a direct result of Washington's hostile policy toward North Korea, adding that the North Korean leadership would have no reason to develop and implement large-scale nuclear missile programs if there were no "aggression, increasing military, political and economic pressure, attempts to interfere in domestic affairs, and direct threats to eliminate the socio-political system there." Matsegora further pointed out that none of North Korea's test missile launches have created any threat to Russia's Far Eastern regions. "The Korean side has repeatedly stated that it strictly follows this principle. We have no reason not to trust it," the Russian diplomat said.

