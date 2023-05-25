https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/paralyzed-patient-healed-via-digital-bridge-between-brain-and-spinal-cord---study-1110576410.html

Paralyzed Patient Healed via ‘Digital Bridge’ Between Brain and Spinal Cord - Study

A new brain implant-related algorithm, which is still at a basic research stage, is expected to become a ray of hope for plenty of people suffering from spinal cord injuries.

A “digital bridge” between the brain and spinal cord helped a patient regain his ability to walk after paralysis, a new study has pointed out.Gregoire Courtine, the study’s author and a neuroscientist at EPFL, a research university in Switzerland, told a US broadcaster that when he and his colleagues first met Oskam, “he was completely paralyzed, unable to take a step by himself without assistance.”The operation to restore the patient’s health was carried out in July 2021, when medics managed to install implants in his brain and spinal cord that pair with external devices to translate his thoughts into movement.“This brain–spine interface consists of fully implanted recording and stimulation systems that establish a direct link between cortical signals and the analogue modulation of epidural electrical stimulation targeting the spinal cord regions involved in the production of walking,” the study underlined.Oscam himself told reporters shortly before the publication of the study that “for 12 years I’ve been trying to get back my feet” and that “now I have learned how to walk normal, natural.”Professor Jocelyne Bloch, of Lausanne University, who carried out the delicate surgery to insert the implants, for his part told reporters that “it was quite science fiction in the beginning for me, but it became true today.”She explained that even though similar operations were many years away from being available to other paralyzed patients, the main goal was to get the system out of the lab and into the clinic as soon as possible.She was echoed by Harvey Sihota, chief executive of the UK charity Spinal Research, who touted Oscam-related development as "very encouraging.""While there is still much to improve with these technologies this is another exciting step on the roadmap for neurotechnology and its role in restoring function and independence to our spinal cord injury community," he added.

