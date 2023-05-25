International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/peru-declares-mexican-president-persona-non-grata-over-stance-on-boluarte-government-1110591169.html
Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata Over Stance on Boluarte Government
Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata Over Stance on Boluarte Government
The Peruvian Congress declared on Thursday Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador persona non grata.
2023-05-25T20:49+0000
2023-05-25T20:44+0000
americas
andres manuel lopez obrador
pedro castillo
dina boluarte
peru
mexico
peruvian congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107928/30/1079283010_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_e3cdb607a2598f0006768de6a3ea5cf7.jpg
"With 65 votes in favor, the Plenary of Congress approved Motion 6513, which proposes declaring the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, persona non grata," the Peruvian Congress said on Twitter. Obrador has stated that the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte is illegitimate, describing her as a "usurper" due to her participation in what many consider a plot to overthrow her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. On February 24, Boluarte denounced the "unacceptable" interference in Peru's "internal affairs" of the Mexican president. Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, with Boluarte, a prime minister at the time, taking the oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him over charges alleging a coup attempt and crimes against the state. In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention. The events led to mass demonstrations all over Peru, with at least 60 people dying as a result of the protests, according to local media. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government of Boluarte, and called for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. The Peruvian prosecutor's office launched an investigation against Boluarte and incumbent Prime Minister Alberto Otarola into genocide, due to the deaths of citizens during the protests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/perus-authorities-likely-violated-human-rights-during-protests-last-year---watchdog-1110071336.html
americas
peru
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107928/30/1079283010_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e22c2d9e585f6a32f07da591942b924.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
andres manuel lopez obrador, pedro castillo, dina boluarte, peru, mexico, peruvian congress
andres manuel lopez obrador, pedro castillo, dina boluarte, peru, mexico, peruvian congress

Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata Over Stance on Boluarte Government

20:49 GMT 25.05.2023
© AP Photo / Marco UgarteMexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his first year's state of the nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gives his first year's state of the nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Peruvian Congress declared on Thursday Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador persona non grata.
"With 65 votes in favor, the Plenary of Congress approved Motion 6513, which proposes declaring the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, persona non grata," the Peruvian Congress said on Twitter.
Obrador has stated that the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte is illegitimate, describing her as a "usurper" due to her participation in what many consider a plot to overthrow her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. On February 24, Boluarte denounced the "unacceptable" interference in Peru's "internal affairs" of the Mexican president.
Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, with Boluarte, a prime minister at the time, taking the oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote.
Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him over charges alleging a coup attempt and crimes against the state.
Demonstrators march with makeshift shields during a protest against President Dina Boluarte's government and Congress, in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Wednesday marks the resumption of protests against Boluarte that followed the ouster of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, after he tried to dissolve Congress. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
Americas
Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watchdog
4 May, 01:48 GMT
In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention. The events led to mass demonstrations all over Peru, with at least 60 people dying as a result of the protests, according to local media.
Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government of Boluarte, and called for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. The Peruvian prosecutor's office launched an investigation against Boluarte and incumbent Prime Minister Alberto Otarola into genocide, due to the deaths of citizens during the protests.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала