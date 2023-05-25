https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/peru-declares-mexican-president-persona-non-grata-over-stance-on-boluarte-government-1110591169.html

Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata Over Stance on Boluarte Government

Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata Over Stance on Boluarte Government

The Peruvian Congress declared on Thursday Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador persona non grata.

2023-05-25T20:49+0000

2023-05-25T20:49+0000

2023-05-25T20:44+0000

americas

andres manuel lopez obrador

pedro castillo

dina boluarte

peru

mexico

peruvian congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107928/30/1079283010_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_e3cdb607a2598f0006768de6a3ea5cf7.jpg

"With 65 votes in favor, the Plenary of Congress approved Motion 6513, which proposes declaring the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, persona non grata," the Peruvian Congress said on Twitter. Obrador has stated that the government of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte is illegitimate, describing her as a "usurper" due to her participation in what many consider a plot to overthrow her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. On February 24, Boluarte denounced the "unacceptable" interference in Peru's "internal affairs" of the Mexican president. Peru's parliament impeached Castillo on December 7, with Boluarte, a prime minister at the time, taking the oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him over charges alleging a coup attempt and crimes against the state. In mid-December, Castillo was sentenced to 18 months in pre-trial detention. The events led to mass demonstrations all over Peru, with at least 60 people dying as a result of the protests, according to local media. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government of Boluarte, and called for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. The Peruvian prosecutor's office launched an investigation against Boluarte and incumbent Prime Minister Alberto Otarola into genocide, due to the deaths of citizens during the protests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/perus-authorities-likely-violated-human-rights-during-protests-last-year---watchdog-1110071336.html

americas

peru

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

andres manuel lopez obrador, pedro castillo, dina boluarte, peru, mexico, peruvian congress