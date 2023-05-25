https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/ron-desantis-2024-florida-governor-to-announce-candidacy-1110567413.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ron DeSantis planning to announce his candidacy.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Macro StrategistRev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, Civil Rights leaderNebojsa Malic: Journalist, blogger, and translatorKiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer and teacherIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Media Commentator, Mitch Roschelle to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 candidacy.In the second half of the hour Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, ordained minister, pastor, and Civil Rights leader joins to discuss the Illinois clergy abuse cases.In the last hour, Nebojsa Malic, journalist, blogger, and translator, to talk about the Target controversy.The Final Countdown wrapped up with Kiji Noh, to talk about the US defense pledge with Papua New Guinea.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Ron DeSantis 2024? Florida Governor to Announce Candidacy
04:54 GMT 25.05.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 25.05.2023)
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Macro Strategist
Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, Civil Rights leader
Nebojsa Malic: Journalist, blogger, and translator
Kiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer and teacher
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Media Commentator, Mitch Roschelle to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 candidacy.
In the second half of the hour Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, ordained minister, pastor, and Civil Rights leader joins to discuss the Illinois clergy abuse cases.
In the last hour, Nebojsa Malic, journalist, blogger, and translator, to talk about the Target controversy.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with Kiji Noh, to talk about the US defense pledge with Papua New Guinea.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.