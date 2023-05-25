International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/ron-desantis-2024-florida-governor-to-announce-candidacy-1110567413.html
Ron DeSantis 2024? Florida Governor to Announce Candidacy
Ron DeSantis 2024? Florida Governor to Announce Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ron DeSantis planning to announce his candidacy.
2023-05-25T04:54+0000
2023-05-25T11:07+0000
the final countdown
ron desantis
illinois
joe biden
papua new guinea
us debt ceiling crisis
china
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110567071_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_726fcf3888c5037a0a67a37d3101eca6.jpg
Ron DeSantis 2024? Florida Governor to Announce Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ron DeSantis planning to announce his candidacy.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Macro StrategistRev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, Civil Rights leaderNebojsa Malic: Journalist, blogger, and translatorKiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer and teacherIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Media Commentator, Mitch Roschelle to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 candidacy.In the second half of the hour Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, ordained minister, pastor, and Civil Rights leader joins to discuss the Illinois clergy abuse cases.In the last hour, Nebojsa Malic, journalist, blogger, and translator, to talk about the Target controversy.The Final Countdown wrapped up with Kiji Noh, to talk about the US defense pledge with Papua New Guinea.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
illinois
papua new guinea
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110567071_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_80ab7327085c4b2b05d2db4bc90d96df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, ron desantis' presidential bid, clergy abuse
the final countdown, ron desantis' presidential bid, clergy abuse

Ron DeSantis 2024? Florida Governor to Announce Candidacy

04:54 GMT 25.05.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 25.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
Ron DeSantis 2024? Florida Governor to Announce Candidacy
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as Ron DeSantis planning to announce his candidacy.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Podcaster, Macro Strategist
Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston: Ordained minister, pastor, Civil Rights leader
Nebojsa Malic: Journalist, blogger, and translator
Kiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer and teacher
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Media Commentator, Mitch Roschelle to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 candidacy.
In the second half of the hour Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, ordained minister, pastor, and Civil Rights leader joins to discuss the Illinois clergy abuse cases.
In the last hour, Nebojsa Malic, journalist, blogger, and translator, to talk about the Target controversy.
The Final Countdown wrapped up with Kiji Noh, to talk about the US defense pledge with Papua New Guinea.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала