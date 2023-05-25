https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/russia-boosts-hydrocarbon-exports-to-india--novak--1110578742.html

Russia Boosts Hydrocarbon Exports to India – Novak

Exports of Russian oil and oil products to India increased to 32 million tonnes in 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview to the Russian media.

Commenting on energy markets, Deputy PM said that Brent crude oil price will exceed $80 per barrel by the end of the year, adding that the average price of Brent oil for the past six months has been about $80 per barrel.Referring to the planned face-to-face meeting of OPEC+ on June 4, Novak said that it will hardly lead to new steps.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he does not expect that a face-to-face meeting of OPEC+ on June 4 made a decision on any new steps.

