Russian Ivan Khurs Warship Repulses Ukrainian Attack

The Ivan Khurs is a Project 22350 frigate, which is one of the most advanced warship designs in the world. It is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, Onyx...
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian warship the Ivan Khurs, which was ensuring the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, using unmanned boats.All of the unmanned boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the unsuccessful attempt to attack the Russian ship Ivan Khurs:
11:20 GMT 25.05.2023 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 29.05.2023)
The Ivan Khurs is a Project 22350 frigate, which is one of the most advanced warship designs in the world. It is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, Onyx anti-ship missiles, and Poliment-Redut air defense systems, among other weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian warship the Ivan Khurs, which was ensuring the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, using unmanned boats.
All of the unmanned boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the unsuccessful attempt to attack the Russian ship Ivan Khurs: