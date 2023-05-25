International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/russian-ivan-khurs-warship-repulses-ukrainian-attack-1110766893.html
Russian Ivan Khurs Warship Repulses Ukrainian Attack
Russian Ivan Khurs Warship Repulses Ukrainian Attack
The Ivan Khurs is a Project 22350 frigate, which is one of the most advanced warship designs in the world. It is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, Onyx... 25.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-25T11:20+0000
2023-05-29T11:21+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110766036_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c4568e1019583d8166780e01eea8b2.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian warship the Ivan Khurs, which was ensuring the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, using unmanned boats.All of the unmanned boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the unsuccessful attempt to attack the Russian ship Ivan Khurs:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110766036_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2a1635b91b589390fe9a25b3ef755c44.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, инфографика
infographic, инфографика

Russian Ivan Khurs Warship Repulses Ukrainian Attack

11:20 GMT 25.05.2023 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 29.05.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ivan Khurs is a Project 22350 frigate, which is one of the most advanced warship designs in the world. It is armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, Onyx anti-ship missiles, and Poliment-Redut air defense systems, among other weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack Russian warship the Ivan Khurs, which was ensuring the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, using unmanned boats.
All of the unmanned boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (87 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic showing the unsuccessful attempt to attack the Russian ship Ivan Khurs:
Ivan Khurs infographic desk - Sputnik International
Ivan Khurs infographic mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала