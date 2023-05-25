https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/russian-secret-service-thwarts-ukrainian-terror-attack-on-nuclear-objects-1110577833.html

Russian Security Service Thwarts Ukrainian Terror Attack on Nuclear Objects

Russian Security Service Thwarts Ukrainian Terror Attack on Nuclear Objects

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had thwarted a terrorist attack on Russian nuclear facilities plotted by the Ukrainian... 25.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-25T06:09+0000

2023-05-25T06:09+0000

2023-05-25T06:29+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

terrorist attack

fsb

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg

On the eve of Victory Day, a sabotage-terrorist group of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine made an attempt to blast more than 30 power transmission towers of high-voltage power lines of the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants (NPP), the statement read.The Ukrainian special services' plan suggested that attacks against Russian nuclear power plants lead to a shutdown of reactors and a disruption of the plants' regular operation, the FSB said, adding that this was supposed to cause serious economic and reputational damage to Russia.The FSB has detained two Ukrainian saboteurs, recruited by Kiev, who were preparing attacks against these nuclear power plants in Russia and for this purpose they underwent special training on the territory of Ukraine. Two of their accomplices from among Russian citizens were also detained. Another saboteur with dual Russian-Ukrainian citizenship was put on the wanted list.The Ukrainian special services planned to smuggle explosives to blow up the power transmission towers from Poland to Lithuania, then through Belarus to Russia's Tver region, the FSB said, adding that a cargo trailer with caches for the hidden transportation of weapons and firearms was used as a camouflage.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, terrorist attack, fsb