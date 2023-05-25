https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/video-two-arrested-after-massive-fight-breaks-out-at-chicago-airport-1110574822.html

Video: Two Arrested After Massive Fight Breaks Out at Chicago Airport

One 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were both charged with battery following a brawl at the baggage claim of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at around 11:00 PM on Monday. The fight left a 24-year-old woman injured.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with battery after a massive brawl broke out on Monday at the baggage claim area of Illinois' Chicago O’Hare International Airport.The individuals were identified as Tembra Hicks, 20, of Carol Stream, Illinois, and Christopher Hampton, 18, with details indicating the fight was accelerated by a verbal dispute between three people while the passengers were disembarking the plane.The incident, which broke out at about 11 p.m. local time, also resulted in a 24-year-old woman sustaining injuries. Police indicated the injured party had been punched by both offenders during the scuffle.Video of the fight shows numerous people engaging in the violent brawl, while others attempt to break up the dispute.While the cause of the fight remains unknown, one woman can be heard desperately calling for security as two separate brawls play out near the baggage terminal.As a man begins to punch a woman in the video an onlooker can be heard yelling, “Hey, hey, bro!” to the suspected batterer.In the aftermath of the violent exchanges, the airport issued a statement underscoring that “safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA).” It further reiterated airport staffers have a clear line of communication with first responders.

