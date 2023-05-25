International
LIVE: Vladimir Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/vladimir-putin-participates-in-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-meeting--1110579087.html
Vladimir Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
Vladimir Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
Previously Putin repeatedly praised the quest for independence from the collective West, stressed the importance of de-dollarization and expressed certainty in... 25.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-25T09:01+0000
2023-05-25T09:01+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia-nato showdown
eurasian economic union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109083329_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0ccd3dd2b2525fca60e0262b8ed7f5.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The discussion will revolve around key priorities for Russia’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023.The issues of food and energy security are likely to be raised, along with questions of technological and financial independence.Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that the world is undergoing fundamental changes, as more and more countries pursue independence from the West and economic sovereignty. Russian President is sure that the Eurasian Economic Union will become a new economic hub and center of political power in the multipolar world.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Putin participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council
2023-05-25T09:01+0000
true
PT26M35S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/03/1109083329_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e97f3cbd2ca44a9a42754baae3ff1f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia-nato showdown, eurasian economic union, видео
vladimir putin, russia-nato showdown, eurasian economic union, видео

Vladimir Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting

09:01 GMT 25.05.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Бабушкин / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation via videoconference on March 31, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Бабушкин
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Previously Putin repeatedly praised the quest for independence from the collective West, stressed the importance of de-dollarization and expressed certainty in the advance of a more just multipolar world.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The discussion will revolve around key priorities for Russia’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023.
The issues of food and energy security are likely to be raised, along with questions of technological and financial independence.
Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that the world is undergoing fundamental changes, as more and more countries pursue independence from the West and economic sovereignty. Russian President is sure that the Eurasian Economic Union will become a new economic hub and center of political power in the multipolar world.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала