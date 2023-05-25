https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/vladimir-putin-participates-in-supreme-eurasian-economic-council-meeting--1110579087.html
Vladimir Putin Participates in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Meeting
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The discussion will revolve around key priorities for Russia’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023.The issues of food and energy security are likely to be raised, along with questions of technological and financial independence.Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that the world is undergoing fundamental changes, as more and more countries pursue independence from the West and economic sovereignty. Russian President is sure that the Eurasian Economic Union will become a new economic hub and center of political power in the multipolar world.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Previously Putin repeatedly praised the quest for independence from the collective West, stressed the importance of de-dollarization and expressed certainty in the advance of a more just multipolar world.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The discussion will revolve around key priorities for Russia’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023.
The issues of food and energy security are likely to be raised, along with questions of technological and financial independence.
Vladimir Putin repeatedly stressed that the world is undergoing fundamental changes, as more and more countries pursue independence from the West and economic sovereignty. Russian President is sure that the Eurasian Economic Union will become a new economic hub and center of political power in the multipolar world.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!