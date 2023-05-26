https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/85-million-loss-of-f-35-spare-parts-is-business-as-usual-for-pentagon-1110610076.html

$85 Million Loss of F-35 Spare Parts is 'Business as Usual' for Pentagon

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has dropped a veritable bombshell this week by revealing that the US Department of Defense has reviewed less than two percent of the $85 million in losses incurred by a prime contractor for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, who had wound up losing over one million spare parts for the aircraft since 2018.While these revelations may have come as a surprise to some, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik that “the accounting office at the Pentagon and its procurement arm is always messing up.”Commenting on the apparent lack of oversight that led to the situation with the F-35 spare parts, Maloof suggested that the likely chief beneficiaries of this state of affairs would be “people who are in the business of wanting to abscond with the parts and maybe reverse engineer, or take them and in some little country someplace, sell them, for their own personal profit.”He further speculated that the GAO may already be launching an investigation to determine whether there could be a black market for “these unaccountable items that have gone missing.”Maloof pointed out that $85 million dollars is practically chump change for the Pentagon, noting how the US military abandoned about $85 billion dollars' worth of weaponry in Afghanistan during the US forces’ hasty flight from that country nearly two years ago, with much of that gear being left intact.The GAO report on the matter arrived not long after news emerged about the Pentagon allegedly overestimating the cost of US weapons shipments to Ukraine by some $3 billion.The latter error occurred due to US officials calculated the cost of replacing some weapons slated to be sent to Ukraine instead of referring to the current price tag of the said weapons, according to media reports.One US defense official reportedly said last week that the exact size of the total surplus is yet to be determined.

