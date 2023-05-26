Botched DeSantis Launch, IRS Whistleblower, Northern Ireland Elections

International
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign with chaos, and the UK brings "transparency" to its theft.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign with chaos, and the U.K. brings “transparency” to its theft.
Belfast-based political commentator Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Washington’s analysis that Kiev is behind attacks inside Russia, the BBC's attempt to be the arbiter of misinformation, the food price crisis in Europe, how Washington uses China as a distraction to cover for domestic austerity, and the widening mandate of Irish nationalists in the North as Unionists refuse to negotiate.Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand discusses recent provocative statements made by Israeli officials about Iran, Iran’s recent missile test, and the improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst Ajamu Baraka discusses Ron DeSantis’ rocky campaign launch on Twitter, former President Donald Trump’s current positioning in the 2024 race, how willing Republicans and Democrats are to shut down the government for political gain, whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy risks a recall on his speakership, how banks are preparing for a possible shutdown, the dark record of Henry Kissinger as he is expected to celebrate his hundredth birthday this week, and the targeting of the African People’s Socialist Party.Illinois market president for Gorman &amp; Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses the at-risk commercial real estate market, the push to convert commercial real estate to residential units, and why politicians aren’t more often raising the issue of housing crisis.The Misfits also discuss impressive and terrifying developments in science, another sheriff murdering his girlfriend, more Oath Keepers’ sentences, and a good Supreme Court verdict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:02 GMT 26.05.2023
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign with chaos, and the UK brings “transparency” to its theft.
Belfast-based political commentator Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Washington’s analysis that Kiev is behind attacks inside Russia, the BBC's attempt to be the arbiter of misinformation, the food price crisis in Europe, how Washington uses China as a distraction to cover for domestic austerity, and the widening mandate of Irish nationalists in the North as Unionists refuse to negotiate.
Iranian-American activist and scholar Leila Zand discusses recent provocative statements made by Israeli officials about Iran, Iran’s recent missile test, and the improved relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst Ajamu Baraka discusses Ron DeSantis’ rocky campaign launch on Twitter, former President Donald Trump’s current positioning in the 2024 race, how willing Republicans and Democrats are to shut down the government for political gain, whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy risks a recall on his speakership, how banks are preparing for a possible shutdown, the dark record of Henry Kissinger as he is expected to celebrate his hundredth birthday this week, and the targeting of the African People’s Socialist Party.
Illinois market president for Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses the at-risk commercial real estate market, the push to convert commercial real estate to residential units, and why politicians aren’t more often raising the issue of housing crisis.
The Misfits also discuss impressive and terrifying developments in science, another sheriff murdering his girlfriend, more Oath Keepers’ sentences, and a good Supreme Court verdict.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
