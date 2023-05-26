International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
DeSantis to Challenge Trump for Republican Candidacy
DeSantis to Challenge Trump for Republican Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign.
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault Lines
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist
Ed Martin: Attorney, NYT best-selling author, President of Schlafly Eagles

In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Cohost of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential announcement on Twitter.

In the second half of the hour Tyler Nixon, Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, and Constitutionalist joins to discuss the DOJ investigation of Trump.

In the last hour, Ed Martin, Attorney, NYT best-selling author and President of the Schlafly Eagles joins to discuss the Florida rep. filing a fine for Russiagate.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 26.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign.
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault Lines
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist
Ed Martin: Attorney, NYT best-selling author, President of Schlafly Eagles
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Cohost of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential announcement on Twitter.
In the second half of the hour Tyler Nixon, Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, and Constitutionalist joins to discuss the DOJ investigation of Trump.
In the last hour, Ed Martin, Attorney, NYT best-selling author and President of the Schlafly Eagles joins to discuss the Florida rep. filing a fine for Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
