DeSantis to Challenge Trump for Republican Candidacy

DeSantis to Challenge Trump for Republican Candidacy

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign.

Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault LinesTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, ConstitutionalistEd Martin: Attorney, NYT best-selling author, President of Schlafly EaglesIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Cohost of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential announcement on Twitter.In the second half of the hour Tyler Nixon, Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, and Constitutionalist joins to discuss the DOJ investigation of Trump.In the last hour, Ed Martin, Attorney, NYT best-selling author and President of the Schlafly Eagles joins to discuss the Florida rep. filing a fine for Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

