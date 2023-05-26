https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/desantis-to-challenge-trump-for-republican-candidacy-1110587712.html
DeSantis to Challenge Trump for Republican Candidacy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign.
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault LinesTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, ConstitutionalistEd Martin: Attorney, NYT best-selling author, President of Schlafly EaglesIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Cohost of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential announcement on Twitter.In the second half of the hour Tyler Nixon, Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, and Constitutionalist joins to discuss the DOJ investigation of Trump.In the last hour, Ed Martin, Attorney, NYT best-selling author and President of the Schlafly Eagles joins to discuss the Florida rep. filing a fine for Russiagate.
04:01 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 26.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign.
Melik Abdul: Cohost of Fault Lines
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, Constitutionalist
Ed Martin: Attorney, NYT best-selling author, President of Schlafly Eagles
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Cohost of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul to discuss Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential announcement on Twitter.
In the second half of the hour Tyler Nixon, Army Infantry Veteran, Counselor-at-Law, and Constitutionalist joins to discuss the DOJ investigation of Trump.
In the last hour, Ed Martin, Attorney, NYT best-selling author and President of the Schlafly Eagles joins to discuss the Florida rep. filing a fine for Russiagate.
