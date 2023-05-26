International
Elon Musk Hosts Ron DeSantis Presidential Twitter Space and Migrants Flood American Cities
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes being sentenced to 18 years in prison, and Microsoft claiming Chinese hackers are spying on key US infrastructure.
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Corporations are Pushing Drag Queens onto the Public, Pride Month is Embarrassing to the Gay Movement, and the Secular Jewish Left Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Liz Cheney Endorses Ron DeSantis, Twitter Spaces Crashes, and Donald Trump Attacks Ron DeSantis In the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about major sports leagues celebrating gay pride, Catholicism attacked by the left, and secular Jews hostile towards Orthodox Judaism. Thom talked about his recent interview with an Orthodox synagogue member and the hostility they are facing from secular Jews on the political left. Thom commented on the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrating the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and how major corporations are disrespecting their consumers.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2024 election, establishment Republicans behind the Ron DeSantis Campaign, and RFK Jr points to the CIA's involvement in his father's assassination. Tyler explained why establishment Republicans like Jeb Bush are behind the Ron DeSantis campaign and Governor avoiding the January 6th prosecutions. Tyler discussed the Durham report and how Donald Trump should win the 2024 Republican nominee to fight back against the deep state.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Corporations are Pushing Drag Queens onto the Public, Pride Month is Embarrassing to the Gay Movement, and the Secular Jewish Left

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Liz Cheney Endorses Ron DeSantis, Twitter Spaces Crashes, and Donald Trump Attacks Ron DeSantis

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about major sports leagues celebrating gay pride, Catholicism attacked by the left, and secular Jews hostile towards Orthodox Judaism. Thom talked about his recent interview with an Orthodox synagogue member and the hostility they are facing from secular Jews on the political left. Thom commented on the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrating the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and how major corporations are disrespecting their consumers.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the 2024 election, establishment Republicans behind the Ron DeSantis Campaign, and RFK Jr points to the CIA's involvement in his father's assassination. Tyler explained why establishment Republicans like Jeb Bush are behind the Ron DeSantis campaign and Governor avoiding the January 6th prosecutions. Tyler discussed the Durham report and how Donald Trump should win the 2024 Republican nominee to fight back against the deep state.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
