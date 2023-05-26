https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/erdogan-vows-to-form-cabinet-quickly-if-given-election-victory-1110595929.html
Erdogan Vows to Form Cabinet Quickly if Given Election Victory
Erdogan Vows to Form Cabinet Quickly if Given Election Victory
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he intends to form the cabinet quickly if he wins the second round of... 26.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-26T03:32+0000
2023-05-26T03:32+0000
2023-05-26T03:27+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
kemal kilicdaroglu
istanbul
turkiye
2023 turkish presidential election
poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110340165_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_4e31224c10d0b2d71a6356d33582bce2.jpg
"We will need to form the cabinet quickly. We will sit down and make assessments with our friends, and take steps necessary to improve the well-being of our people and the development of our country," he said in an interview. Erdogan also said that if opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, manages to secure the majority of votes in the second round, the winners will be "terrorist organizations and American corporations." Earlier on Thursday, Kilicdaroglu challenged Erdogan to take part in a televised debate together. The opposition leader said he could prove Erdogan negotiated and collaborated with terrorists. To that, Erdogan replied he had nothing to talk about with his opponent. "Now he's challenging me [to go] to the television. What are you going to talk to me about? He has achieved nothing. He has no vision. Do you want me to talk about the hospital of the Social Security Department in Okmeydani [a neighborhood in Istanbul]? Or should we talk about how you gave 40 seats in the parliament to those who hadn't even managed to win 1% of votes in the election?" Erdogan remarked. Over 8% of Turks Still Undecided Ahead of Presidential RunoffNew poll figures released by the Konda research center on Thursday revealed that more than 8% of Turkish citizens still haven't decided who to vote for in the second round of the presidential election."Forty-seven percent of the respondents are ready to vote for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 42.2% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, while 8.2% are undecided," the center tweeted. Another 2.6% said they would not vote.After evenly distributing the undecided votes, the center concluded that Erdogan was supported by 52.7% of respondents and his rival by 47.3%.More than 3,600 people participated in the May 20-21 survey in 34 of Turkiye's 81 provinces, with a margin of error of 1.63%.Meanwhile, the Asal research center said that according to its survey, 53.4% of respondents supported Erdogan. The poll was conducted in 26 provinces among moreFormer Turkish presidential candidate from the ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election. Ogan was supported by more than 5% of voters, with more than 1 million votes declared invalid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/what-is-turkish-presidential-system-and-how-does-it-work-1110589063.html
istanbul
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110340165_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_a89660407360f760bcc96cb7c9a961ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
recep tayyip erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu, istanbul, turkiye, 2023 turkish presidential election, poll
recep tayyip erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu, istanbul, turkiye, 2023 turkish presidential election, poll
Erdogan Vows to Form Cabinet Quickly if Given Election Victory
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he intends to form the cabinet quickly if he wins the second round of the election.
"We will need to form the cabinet quickly. We will sit down and make assessments with our friends, and take steps necessary to improve the well-being of our people and the development of our country," he said in an interview.
Erdogan also said that if opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, manages to secure the majority of votes in the second round, the winners will be "terrorist organizations and American corporations."
"With God's help, if we win on May 28, each one of the 85 million people [the Turkish population according to the official data] will be the winner," he said. "If Mr. Kilicdaroglu wins, it will be terrorist organizations, London's pawnbrokers and American corporations who win. We must not give any chances to those who target our unity and solidarity."
Earlier on Thursday, Kilicdaroglu challenged Erdogan to take part in a televised debate together. The opposition leader said he could prove Erdogan negotiated and collaborated with terrorists. To that, Erdogan replied he had nothing to talk about with his opponent.
"Now he's challenging me [to go] to the television. What are you going to talk to me about? He has achieved nothing. He has no vision. Do you want me to talk about the hospital of the Social Security Department in Okmeydani [a neighborhood in Istanbul]? Or should we talk about how you gave 40 seats in the parliament to those who hadn't even managed to win 1% of votes in the election?" Erdogan remarked.
Turkiye held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round of the presidential vote saw Erdogan win 49.24% and Kilicdaroglu 45.07%.
A runoff is set for May 28.
Over 8% of Turks Still Undecided Ahead of Presidential Runoff
New poll figures released by the Konda research center on Thursday revealed that more than 8% of Turkish citizens still haven't decided who to vote for in the second round of the presidential election.
"Forty-seven percent of the respondents are ready to vote for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 42.2% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, while 8.2% are undecided," the center tweeted. Another 2.6% said they would not vote.
After evenly distributing the undecided votes, the center concluded that Erdogan was supported by 52.7% of respondents and his rival by 47.3%.
More than 3,600 people participated in the May 20-21 survey in 34 of Turkiye's 81 provinces, with a margin of error of 1.63%.
Meanwhile, the Asal research center said that according to its survey, 53.4% of respondents supported Erdogan. The poll was conducted in 26 provinces among more
To win in the looming runoff, a candidate must receive a simple majority of the votes.
Former Turkish presidential candidate from the ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election. Ogan was supported by more than 5% of voters, with more than 1 million votes declared invalid.