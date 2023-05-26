https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/erdogan-vows-to-form-cabinet-quickly-if-given-election-victory-1110595929.html

Erdogan Vows to Form Cabinet Quickly if Given Election Victory

Erdogan Vows to Form Cabinet Quickly if Given Election Victory

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he intends to form the cabinet quickly if he wins the second round of... 26.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-26T03:32+0000

2023-05-26T03:32+0000

2023-05-26T03:27+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

kemal kilicdaroglu

istanbul

turkiye

2023 turkish presidential election

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110340165_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_4e31224c10d0b2d71a6356d33582bce2.jpg

"We will need to form the cabinet quickly. We will sit down and make assessments with our friends, and take steps necessary to improve the well-being of our people and the development of our country," he said in an interview. Erdogan also said that if opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, manages to secure the majority of votes in the second round, the winners will be "terrorist organizations and American corporations." Earlier on Thursday, Kilicdaroglu challenged Erdogan to take part in a televised debate together. The opposition leader said he could prove Erdogan negotiated and collaborated with terrorists. To that, Erdogan replied he had nothing to talk about with his opponent. "Now he's challenging me [to go] to the television. What are you going to talk to me about? He has achieved nothing. He has no vision. Do you want me to talk about the hospital of the Social Security Department in Okmeydani [a neighborhood in Istanbul]? Or should we talk about how you gave 40 seats in the parliament to those who hadn't even managed to win 1% of votes in the election?" Erdogan remarked. Over 8% of Turks Still Undecided Ahead of Presidential RunoffNew poll figures released by the Konda research center on Thursday revealed that more than 8% of Turkish citizens still haven't decided who to vote for in the second round of the presidential election."Forty-seven percent of the respondents are ready to vote for Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 42.2% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu, while 8.2% are undecided," the center tweeted. Another 2.6% said they would not vote.After evenly distributing the undecided votes, the center concluded that Erdogan was supported by 52.7% of respondents and his rival by 47.3%.More than 3,600 people participated in the May 20-21 survey in 34 of Turkiye's 81 provinces, with a margin of error of 1.63%.Meanwhile, the Asal research center said that according to its survey, 53.4% of respondents supported Erdogan. The poll was conducted in 26 provinces among moreFormer Turkish presidential candidate from the ATA alliance, Sinan Ogan, announced on Monday his support for Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election. Ogan was supported by more than 5% of voters, with more than 1 million votes declared invalid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/what-is-turkish-presidential-system-and-how-does-it-work-1110589063.html

istanbul

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recep tayyip erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu, istanbul, turkiye, 2023 turkish presidential election, poll