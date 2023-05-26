https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/ford-reveals-ev-drivers-will-be-able-to-access-teslas-12000-us-supercharger-stations-1110617064.html

Ford Reveals EV Drivers Will Be Able to Access Tesla’s 12,000 US Supercharger Stations

America’s second-largest automaker revealed drivers of Ford-made EVs would be able to charge their automobiles at Tesla Supercharger stations beginning next year. Tesla’s stations had previously been usable only by Tesla owners.

The agreement will see drivers of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit customers receive a Supercharger adapter and software integration, as well as activation and payment via FordPass or Ford Pro Intelligence. Beginning in 2025, Ford will also offer a built-in North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector, which will allow drivers to access Supercharger stations as well.Ford CEO Jim Farley made the announcement during a Twitter Spaces appearance with Elon Musk, who owns both Twitter and Tesla.“We don’t have as many EV customers as you do, but we still have plenty, and for them to be able to have this benefit early next year already and not have to buy a new car is, I think, a real statement by you and the Tesla team to be really prioritizing the customer’s experiences,” Farley told Musk.Telsa’s Superchargers are known for their rapid charging time and the long range of their car batteries, matched perhaps only by Tesla's major Chinese competitor Nio, which operates a novel network of battery switch-outs for its EV drivers.Building National EV NetworkThe deal has been in the making for years, with real motion coming late last year.Then in February, Musk signed a deal with the White House to open some 7,500 of its Superchargers to other users by the end of the year.The Biden administration has earmarked $7.5 billion to help establish 50,000 EV charging stations across the country as part of its bid to wean American drivers off petroleum-powered cars to stem the pollutive effects of their carbon emissions. The network is required to share common standards of reliability, identification, and payment, as well as the common NACS plug.Up & Down for TeslaShares of both companies jumped more than 7% on Friday on the heels of the announcement, which also received praise from US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.However, the news comes as Tesla’s brand has seriously suffered over the previous year. An Axios Harris Poll of US consumers’ attitudes about brand reputations showed earlier this week that the EV maker slipped by an astonishing 50 spots since last year, reaching number 62 on the list. The survey covered all US brands, not just auto makers. Ford was number 32 on the list, a nine-spot jump from 2022.Last month, Tesla investors penned a letter to Musk castigating him for ”jeopardizing its [Tesla’s] long-term value.” It came after a first-quarter earnings report that revealed net income decreased more than 20% from the prior year, as well as after a SpaceX StarShip rocket exploded in mid-air; Musk also owns the space travel company.Then earlier this month, a group of seven US senators also wrote a letter to Musk urging him to to end the company’s use of forced arbitration clauses in employee and customer contracts. Last year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency responsible for enforcing civil rights laws against workplace discrimination, revealed it had found cause against Tesla in cases involving harassment of Black and female employees.

