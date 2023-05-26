https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/japan-sanctions-17-russian-individuals-78-organizations---foreign-ministry-1110595485.html

Japan has included 17 Russian individuals and 78 companies in a new sanctions package over the Ukraine conflict, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's documents showed early on Friday.

Assets of the sanctioned individuals and companies will be frozen if they are found in Japan. Japan also introduced individual sanctions against seven individuals from Russia's news regions, who were "considered to be directly involved in the 'annexation' of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol or the destabilization of Eastern Part of Ukraine, as well as individuals of eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, who are considered to be directly involved in the purported 'incorporation' by Russia," including from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. The list also includes prosecutors from the regions. Japan has also frozen the assets of top officers of the Russian armed forces command, including Yan Novikov, the head of Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, and Russian television host Olga Skabeeva.The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry specified in its bulletin that export bans against Russian companies will go into effect on June 2. The ministry added that the provision of construction and engineering services to Russia, as well as exports of a number of goods that contribute to the strengthening of Russia's industrial base, have been banned. The details of these bans, including a detailed list of goods subject to export restrictions, will be determined later, the ministry said. Additionally, Japan has banned exports to the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects and other entities.The new sanctions list also banned exports to the Russian Scientific-Manufacturing Complex "Technological Centre," the Scientific Research Institute of System Analysis of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Russian company Papillon - a key supplier of biometric and ballistic identification systems for law enforcements in a number of countries, as well as control systems for defense industry and research centers in Russia.A number of Russian aviation plants were also included in the sanctions package, including the Ural aviation plant, Sokol, Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Irkutsk plants.Also included in the announcement was Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya design bureau, the Saturn aircraft engine manufacturer, the Pulsar scientific and production enterprise, Russian automotive manufacturer GAZ, Russian state-owned holding company Ruselectronics, the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau, among other organizations.A total of 700 individuals, including 311 individuals from Russia's new regions, and 207 companies have been sanctioned by Japan since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Export restrictions within the framework of Japan's all sanctions packages have affected a total of 437 Russian organizations. A total of 987 people from Russia, including 304 people from the new regions and Crimea, 129 organizations and 12 banks, have had their assets frozen in Japan. Exports restrictions have been imposed on 357 organizations, companies and institutions associated with Russia's defense industry.

