https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/kremlin-says-putin-ready-to-talk-with-scholz-to-protect-russias-interests-1110601582.html

Kremlin Says Putin Ready to Talk With Scholz to Protect Russia's Interests

Kremlin Says Putin Ready to Talk With Scholz to Protect Russia's Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dialogue is necessary, so Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in order to protect Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2023-05-26T10:13+0000

2023-05-26T10:13+0000

2023-05-26T10:13+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

germany

olaf scholz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg

However, the Kremlin has no information that Germany initiated a telephone conversation with the Russian president, the spokesman added.Previously German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told German media that "it has been a while since my last phone conversation [with the Russian president]. But I am planning to talk to Putin again in due course."The last time the German and Russian heads of state held bilateral negotiations was on December 2, 2022. Putin and Scholz discussed different aspects of the situation around Ukraine during their phone conversation and the Russian president explained in detail Russia's fundamental approaches to the military operation it launched in Ukraine in February of that year. The phone talks were held at the initiative of the German side.In September 2022, Scholz said that negotiations with Putin were always amicable in tone despite the leaders' widely diverging opinions. The German leader also noted the importance of maintaining dialogue with Russia, naming some of the topics addressed in talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230205/putin-never-threatened-me-or-germany-olaf-scholz-says-in-wake-of-boris-johnsons-missile-claims-1106988011.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, olaf scholz