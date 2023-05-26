International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/kremlin-says-putin-ready-to-talk-with-scholz-to-protect-russias-interests-1110601582.html
Kremlin Says Putin Ready to Talk With Scholz to Protect Russia's Interests
Kremlin Says Putin Ready to Talk With Scholz to Protect Russia's Interests
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dialogue is necessary, so Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in order to protect Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2023-05-26T10:13+0000
2023-05-26T10:13+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
germany
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg
However, the Kremlin has no information that Germany initiated a telephone conversation with the Russian president, the spokesman added.Previously German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told German media that "it has been a while since my last phone conversation [with the Russian president]. But I am planning to talk to Putin again in due course."The last time the German and Russian heads of state held bilateral negotiations was on December 2, 2022. Putin and Scholz discussed different aspects of the situation around Ukraine during their phone conversation and the Russian president explained in detail Russia's fundamental approaches to the military operation it launched in Ukraine in February of that year. The phone talks were held at the initiative of the German side.In September 2022, Scholz said that negotiations with Putin were always amicable in tone despite the leaders' widely diverging opinions. The German leader also noted the importance of maintaining dialogue with Russia, naming some of the topics addressed in talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230205/putin-never-threatened-me-or-germany-olaf-scholz-says-in-wake-of-boris-johnsons-missile-claims-1106988011.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd76ad4e7aea59e90d0e4fda7a9fe5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, olaf scholz
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, olaf scholz

Kremlin Says Putin Ready to Talk With Scholz to Protect Russia's Interests

10:13 GMT 26.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevMoscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
Moscow Kremlin and Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. In the background: the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dialogue is necessary, so Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in order to protect Russia's national interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"President Putin remains open to dialogue, while, of course, pursuing the main goal of protecting the interests of our country," Peskov stressed.
However, the Kremlin has no information that Germany initiated a telephone conversation with the Russian president, the spokesman added.
Previously German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told German media that "it has been a while since my last phone conversation [with the Russian president]. But I am planning to talk to Putin again in due course."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk during a bilateral meeting during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2023
World
'Putin Never Threatened Me or Germany,' Olaf Scholz Says in Wake of Boris Johnson's Missile Claims
5 February, 10:49 GMT
The last time the German and Russian heads of state held bilateral negotiations was on December 2, 2022. Putin and Scholz discussed different aspects of the situation around Ukraine during their phone conversation and the Russian president explained in detail Russia's fundamental approaches to the military operation it launched in Ukraine in February of that year. The phone talks were held at the initiative of the German side.
In September 2022, Scholz said that negotiations with Putin were always amicable in tone despite the leaders' widely diverging opinions. The German leader also noted the importance of maintaining dialogue with Russia, naming some of the topics addressed in talks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала