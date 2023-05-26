https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/lavrov-confirms-commitment-to-diplomatic-resolution-of-ukraine-conflict-1110610910.html
Lavrov Confirms Commitment to Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s commitment to the diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine during a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciated Beijing's readiness to play a positive role in its settlement. The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks," the ministry said.
