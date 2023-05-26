International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Lavrov Confirms Commitment to Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Conflict
Lavrov Confirms Commitment to Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s commitment to the diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine during a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciated Beijing's readiness to play a positive role in its settlement. The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks," the ministry said.
"Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciated Beijing's readiness to play a positive role in its settlement. The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks," the ministry said.
