https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/lavrov-confirms-commitment-to-diplomatic-resolution-of-ukraine-conflict-1110610910.html

Lavrov Confirms Commitment to Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Conflict

Lavrov Confirms Commitment to Diplomatic Resolution of Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s commitment to the diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine during a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2023-05-26T14:38+0000

2023-05-26T14:38+0000

2023-05-26T14:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

diplomacy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg

"Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciated Beijing's readiness to play a positive role in its settlement. The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks," the ministry said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, diplomacy