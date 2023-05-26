International
Morning People Are More Satisfied & Religious, Study Finds
A study in Warsaw, Poland found that morning people tend to be more religious, and have greater life satisfaction.
study, research, science, health
study, research, science, health

Morning People Are More Satisfied & Religious, Study Finds

03:56 GMT 26.05.2023
Mary Manley
All materials
An early bird catches the worm, and also tends to be more religious?
Researcher Joanna Gorgol and her colleagues at the University of Warsaw have discovered that those who wake up earlier tend to be more religious than their night owl counterparts. But their studies also showed that those who are religious, tend to have a preference to rise early.
The study looked at two separate groups of Polish adults: one group of 500 participants and another of 728.
Both groups were evaluated on their preferences for the mornings, their conscientiousness, and their life satisfaction. While one group was asked whether or not they believe in God, the other was asked about their belief in general.
The survey’s results found that those who were morning people had a higher level of industriousness, which played a major role in affecting their life satisfaction. The survey also found that religious people tend to follow the routine of an early bird person.
“The association between ‘morningness-eveningness’ and satisfaction with life might stem, at least in part, from higher religiosity among morning-oriented individuals. It means that more morning-oriented individuals may benefit from higher psychological wellbeing thanks to both personality characteristics and attitudes toward religion,” study authors wrote.
However, the study authors explain there can be no cause-and-effect relationships to pull from in this study, and that further research may be needed to address those questions.
