Mysterious Boom in South Carolina Rattles State, Leaves Unanswered Questions

A loud blast was heard in the state, but residents and authorities have yet to track down a reasonable cause for the event.

A mysterious boom has left South Carolinians scratching their heads after being woken up and shaken in their homes. The boom struck residents at around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday in the state's Lowcountry area.A doorbell camera in Mount Pleasant was able to capture the surprising event.Following the mysterious boom, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division began to receive reports from cities Greenville, Columbia and Charleston. The division reached out to several agencies in an effort to investigate what triggered the event.Previously, similar “booms” were connected to earthquakes and astronauts returning from space to the coastline. However, no earthquakes were reported and NASA is not expecting to welcome home any astronauts until June.The result of the boom could be connected to a military training exercise the US Coast Guard announced would occur on Monday in Goose Creek.“Mariners are advised a Naval Vessel Protection Zone exists around all US Naval Vessels greater than 100 feet in length. Mariners are urged to use caution while transiting the area.”However, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said they were also left wondering what the case of the boom was. Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating what caused the mysterious sound.

