One Person Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates - Police
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinA camera is pointed to the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday.
"At around 16:20hrs [local time, 15:20 GMT] a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a tweet.
Video of the incident showed the vehicle momentarily accelerate before approaching the gate at what appears to be a rolling stop pace.
The chilling moment a car drove into the gates of Downing Street in London. pic.twitter.com/dzl1tLD3QE— TalkTV (@TalkTV) May 25, 2023
Armoured cars seen leaving back of Number 10 moments ago after car crashes into Downing Street gate. pic.twitter.com/EAKVu0xwoQ— George Grylls (@georgegrylls) May 25, 2023
Media reports have indicated that UK Prime Minister was in his office when the gate was struck, and that he had later been spotted leaving in a motorcade.
The police said the incident was not "being treated as terror-related," adding that a small cordon was in place outside Downing Street and local officers in Westminster were dealing with the incident.
The tall gates, which are located just 350 feet from the prime minister's 10 Downing Street office, were erected at the scene in 1989. Prior to their arrival, lower railings had been implemented in response to terrorism acts carried out by the Irish Republican Army.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.