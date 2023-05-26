International
One Person Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates - Police
One Person Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates - Police
A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday.
"At around 16:20hrs [local time, 15:20 GMT] a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a tweet. Video of the incident showed the vehicle momentarily accelerate before approaching the gate at what appears to be a rolling stop pace.Media reports have indicated that UK Prime Minister was in his office when the gate was struck, and that he had later been spotted leaving in a motorcade.The police said the incident was not "being treated as terror-related," adding that a small cordon was in place outside Downing Street and local officers in Westminster were dealing with the incident.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
One Person Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday.
"At around 16:20hrs [local time, 15:20 GMT] a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a tweet.
Video of the incident showed the vehicle momentarily accelerate before approaching the gate at what appears to be a rolling stop pace.
Media reports have indicated that UK Prime Minister was in his office when the gate was struck, and that he had later been spotted leaving in a motorcade.
The police said the incident was not "being treated as terror-related," adding that a small cordon was in place outside Downing Street and local officers in Westminster were dealing with the incident.

The tall gates, which are located just 350 feet from the prime minister's 10 Downing Street office, were erected at the scene in 1989. Prior to their arrival, lower railings had been implemented in response to terrorism acts carried out by the Irish Republican Army.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
