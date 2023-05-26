https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/one-person-arrested-after-car-crashes-into-downing-street-gates---police-1110594267.html

One Person Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates - Police

One Person Arrested After Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates - Police

A car crashed into the gates of Downing Street in London, and one person has been arrested, London's metropolitan police said on Thursday.

"At around 16:20hrs [local time, 15:20 GMT] a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries," the police said in a tweet. Video of the incident showed the vehicle momentarily accelerate before approaching the gate at what appears to be a rolling stop pace.Media reports have indicated that UK Prime Minister was in his office when the gate was struck, and that he had later been spotted leaving in a motorcade.The police said the incident was not "being treated as terror-related," adding that a small cordon was in place outside Downing Street and local officers in Westminster were dealing with the incident.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

