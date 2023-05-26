https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/reinclusion-of-russian-banks-would-facilitate-implementation-of-grain-deal-un-spokesperson-1110615380.html
Reinclusion of Russian Banks Would Facilitate Implementation of Grain Deal - UN Spokesperson
Reinclusion of Russian Banks Would Facilitate Implementation of Grain Deal - UN Spokesperson
“It is clear that the reinclusion of Russian banks involved in the trade in fertilizer and food, which are not under sanctions, would facilitate the implementation, but as you well know, that is not a decision that is with the UN’s own wheelhouse,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
2023-05-26T17:40+0000
2023-05-26T17:40+0000
2023-05-26T17:53+0000
grain
grain exports
russia
banks
the united nations (un)
istanbul grain deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9a6221e13ee15486cd0dfc78f8f64a01.jpg
“It is clear that the reinclusion of Russian banks involved in the trade in fertilizer and food, which are not under sanctions, would facilitate the implementation, but as you well know, that is not a decision that is with the UN’s own wheelhouse,” Dujarric told reporters. The UN is trying to push things forward on different tracks, he added. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if Rosselkhozbank would not be connected to SWIFT, and without progress on other systematic problems of blocking of Russian exports, it would be necessary to find alternatives for the grain deal.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_004690b23cafc8b7cbe034577c40d7ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
black sea grain initiative, black sea grain deal
black sea grain initiative, black sea grain deal
Reinclusion of Russian Banks Would Facilitate Implementation of Grain Deal - UN Spokesperson
17:40 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 26.05.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Reinclusion of Russian banks would facilitate full implementation of the Black Sea grain deal, but the decision is not up to the United Nations, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
“It is clear that the reinclusion of Russian banks involved in the trade in fertilizer and food, which are not under sanctions, would facilitate the implementation, but as you well know, that is not a decision that is with the UN’s own wheelhouse,” Dujarric told reporters.
The UN is trying to push things forward on different tracks, he added.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if Rosselkhozbank would not be connected to SWIFT, and without progress on other systematic problems of blocking of Russian exports, it would be necessary to find alternatives for the grain deal.