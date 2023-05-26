https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/ron-desantis-announces-bid-for-presidency-surprise-1110588608.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Florida Governor Ron Desantis' announcement regarding his 2024 candidacy for the US presidency.

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Florida Governor Ron Desantis' announcement regarding his 2024 candidacy for the U.S. presidency.

Dave Beaty - UFO Researcher & Documentary Filmmaker.Gabriel Llanes - Executive Director ReadyforRon PACSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Steve MediaDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityIn the first hour, documentary filmmaker Dave Beaty joined Fault Lines to discuss UFO sightings and how the US military and government continue to cover it.In the second hour, Gabriel Llanes spoke with the Fault Lines team about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential bid announcement made via Twitter alongside Elon Musk.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the request by lawyers of former President Donald Trump to meet with Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and complain about the disparity in treatment between him and Hunter Biden’s case.Later in the third hour, Daniel McAdams spoke with the team about part of the Pentagon’s budget going to private contractors.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

