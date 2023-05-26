https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/ron-desantis-presidential-campaign-highlights-threat-of-right-wing-agenda-1110591003.html

Colorado River Deal Is A Band-Aid Over A Large Problem, The Economist Predicts Doom For China’s Economy, Flag March Reveals Zionist Racism

2023-05-26T04:05+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss a deal struck between California, Nevada, and Arizona on reducing their usage of water from the Colorado river, why this deal is just a band-aid on the much larger problem of the drying of the American west and how that is related to climate change, why agricultural systems responsible for much of the consumption of water will not change under capitalism, and Joe Biden’s latest broken campaign promise in his administration’s approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Ross, the senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the book, “China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices” to discuss the false assumptions behind The Economist’s latest prediction of China’s impending economic doom, how the US has responded to China’s growth by attacking its economy and companies based in China, and why the US and media outlets like The Economist are so interested in suggesting that China commit economic suicide.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” to discuss the annual Flag March in Israel and how it symbolizes the racism inherent in Zionism, how Israel’s obsession with demographics is part of an attempt to legitimize its colonization of Palestine and erasure of Palestinians, and why the narrative of Israel’s founding is based in myth.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss Ron DeSantis campaign for the Republican nomination for president and the right-wing program that he has instituted in Florida as governor, the release of the Durham report on the Russiagate investigation and the lasting impacts of Russiagate on the American political consciousness, and the danger of escalation following Russian forces taking control of Artemovsk.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

