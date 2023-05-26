https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/russias-satellites-will-be-taking-earths-images-with-google-maps-resolution---developer-1110595306.html

Russia's Satellites Will Be Taking Earth's Images With Google Maps Resolution - Developer

Russia's Satellites Will Be Taking Earth's Images With Google Maps Resolution - Developer

Russia's new generation Kondor-FKA-M satellites will be capable of taking images of the Earth's surface at a resolution of up to 1.6 feet, the chief designer at the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company, told Sputnik.

2023-05-26T02:15+0000

2023-05-26T02:15+0000

2023-05-26T02:10+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

russia

earth

roscosmos

vostochny cosmodrome

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081161308_0:66:625:418_1920x0_80_0_0_5d9b53b9e9933cf457243d100e8803fd.png

"The main and most interesting modernization is the change of radar geometry to an oblique-cutting option and the replacement of the horn radiator with an irradiator with an active antenna-feeder array," Rabochiy said.He added that the space platform's disposable power and radar energy characteristics would also be increased on the new generation spacecraft, which should significantly improve the characteristics of the received radar images. The Kondor-FKA-M satellite to search for natural resources is expected to be launched into orbit in 2025. NPO Mashinostroyeniya design bureau Director General and Designer General Alexander Leonov has earlier said that the launch dates of the aircraft were unknown due to constant budget sequestration of Russian space corporation Roscosmos, but the development of the satellite continues. On May 27, the first Kondor-FKA radar satellite will be launched on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. The system will consist of two satellites, with the second one scheduled to be launched in the summer of 2024.

russia

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kondor-fka-m radar satellites, earth's surface, resolution, npo mashinostroyenia, google maps