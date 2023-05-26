https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/russias-top-diplomat-lavrov-and-his-somali-counterpart-jama-hold-press-conference-1110599871.html

Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov and His Somali Counterpart Jama Hold Press Conference

Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov and His Somali Counterpart Jama Hold Press Conference

The top diplomats will discuss a broad range of regional and global security issues, probably including the war on terror.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Somali colleague Abshir Omar Jama are giving a joint press conference after the bilateral talks. It is expected that the high-ranking officials will cover a broad range of global and regional issues.Russia has long been an ally of the African country, investing in its infrastructure, providing eqiuipment and training almost 20,000 specialists in its universities in the 1960s. Russian representatives in the UN advocate for the lifting of Western economic sanctions against Somalia's official government and emphasize the necessity to empower the African country.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

