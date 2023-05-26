https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/top-iranian-diplomat-urges-baghdad-to-boost-banking-cooperation-foreign-ministry-1110616542.html

Top Iranian Diplomat Urges Baghdad to Boost Banking Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for closer financial cooperation between Iran and Baghdad during a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, on Friday.

"Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein ... Amirabdollahian thanked Iraq for facilitating the banking and monetary transactions related to Hajj pilgrims through Iran's financial credits, calling for closer banking cooperation between the two countries," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The top diplomats also discussed the latest development in relations between the two countries, the implementation of the bilateral security agreement, regional cooperation and other issues, as well as stressed the need for strengthening the pipeline that delivers gas from Iran to Iraq, the statement read. On March 19, Tehran and Baghdad signed a security cooperation agreement designed to mend relationship between the two countries and ensure advances in regional security.

