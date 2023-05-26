International
US Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in the US capital to discuss trade relations between the two countries, including recent actions Beijing took against US companies operating in China
"Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Wang Wentao in Washington, DC," the release said on Thursday. The release noted that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China. Wang, during the meeting with Raimondo, expressed concerns about the US policy on semiconductors and export control measures against China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. "The Chinese side has expressed serious concerns about US economic and trade policies toward China, semiconductor policies, export controls and supervision of foreign investments," the statement read.
US, China Hold High-Level Talks in Washington on Trade Relations, Issues - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in the US capital to discuss trade relations between the two countries, including recent actions Beijing took against American companies operating in China, the Department of Commerce said in a release.
"Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Wang Wentao in Washington, DC," the release said on Thursday.
"The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation. Secretary Raimondo also raised concerns about the recent spate of PRC actions taken against US companies operating in the PRC."
The release noted that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China.
Wang, during the meeting with Raimondo, expressed concerns about the US policy on semiconductors and export control measures against China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
"The Chinese side has expressed serious concerns about US economic and trade policies toward China, semiconductor policies, export controls and supervision of foreign investments," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the sides had a frank, professional and constructive exchange of views on Sino-US trade and economic relations and other issues of mutual interest.

The sides also agreed to establish channels of communication to maintain and strengthen interaction on specific economic, trade and cooperation issues.

