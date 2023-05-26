https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-china-hold-high-level-talks-in-washington-on-trade-relations-issues---commerce-dept-1110596955.html

US, China Hold High-Level Talks in Washington on Trade Relations, Issues - Commerce Dept.

US Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in the US capital to discuss trade relations between the two countries, including recent actions Beijing took against US companies operating in China

"Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China Wang Wentao in Washington, DC," the release said on Thursday. The release noted that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China. Wang, during the meeting with Raimondo, expressed concerns about the US policy on semiconductors and export control measures against China, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. "The Chinese side has expressed serious concerns about US economic and trade policies toward China, semiconductor policies, export controls and supervision of foreign investments," the statement read.

