https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-may-announce-300-million-ukraine-aid-package-friday-mostly-ammunition-1110594545.html
US May Announce $300 Million Ukraine Aid Package Friday, Mostly Ammunition
US May Announce $300 Million Ukraine Aid Package Friday, Mostly Ammunition
The United States is reportedly expected to announce a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine as soon as Friday.
2023-05-26T01:14+0000
2023-05-26T01:14+0000
2023-05-26T01:09+0000
world
ukraine
russia
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
us
us military aid
ammunition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107465_0:120:3072:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_21f3bc8f53f337ec36181a0e9497c5e3.jpg
Reports detailed late Thursday that the new package would consist mostly of additional ammunition such as Guided Multiple Launch Rockets for HIMARS launchers. The United States will reportedly provide Ukraine with the military equipment from its own stockpiles through the presidential drawdown authority. The United States has provided Ukraine with some $36 billion worth of security assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/us-approved-military-aid-to-ukraine-will-soon-be-tapped-talk-of-more-funding-on-back-burner-1110531070.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/04/1109107465_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c539ae9e9d9e57fe6b15a1261368bf3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states, ukraine military aid, assistance package, ukraine,
united states, ukraine military aid, assistance package, ukraine,
US May Announce $300 Million Ukraine Aid Package Friday, Mostly Ammunition
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is reportedly expected to announce a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine as soon as Friday.
Reports detailed late Thursday that the new package would consist mostly of additional ammunition such as Guided Multiple Launch Rockets for HIMARS launchers.
The United States will reportedly provide Ukraine with the military equipment from its own stockpiles through the presidential drawdown authority.
The United States has provided Ukraine with some $36 billion worth of security assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.