US May Announce $300 Million Ukraine Aid Package Friday, Mostly Ammunition

The United States is reportedly expected to announce a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine as soon as Friday.

2023-05-26T01:14+0000

2023-05-26T01:14+0000

2023-05-26T01:09+0000

Reports detailed late Thursday that the new package would consist mostly of additional ammunition such as Guided Multiple Launch Rockets for HIMARS launchers. The United States will reportedly provide Ukraine with the military equipment from its own stockpiles through the presidential drawdown authority. The United States has provided Ukraine with some $36 billion worth of security assistance since Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022.

