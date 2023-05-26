International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-trade-rep-discusses-with-chinese-minister-chinas-actions-against-us-firms-ustr-1110615721.html
US Trade Rep Discusses With Chinese Minister China's Actions Against US Firms - USTR
US Trade Rep Discusses With Chinese Minister China's Actions Against US Firms - USTR
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in a meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Friday raised concerns about China's recent actions against US companies operating in the country.
2023-05-26T17:58+0000
2023-05-26T17:59+0000
world
us
china
business
relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg
"Ambassador Tai highlighted the need to address the critical imbalances caused by China’s state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade policy. She also raised concerns about PRC [People's Republic of China] actions taken against US companies operating there," the USTR said in a press release. Tai, who met with Wang on the margins of an APEC ministers meeting in Detroit, shared the progress made to date by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) partners and outlined the United States' priorities for the remainder of its APEC host year, the release said. She also discussed the importance of the US-China trade relationship in the world economy and the need for both sides to continue engaging with each other, the release added.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f286c68d2a5fcc52a8a5bb8a69ec50bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sino-american relations, us trade representative's office
sino-american relations, us trade representative's office

US Trade Rep Discusses With Chinese Minister China's Actions Against US Firms - USTR

17:58 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 17:59 GMT 26.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in a meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Friday raised concerns about China's recent actions against US companies operating in the country, the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Friday.
"Ambassador Tai highlighted the need to address the critical imbalances caused by China’s state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade policy. She also raised concerns about PRC [People's Republic of China] actions taken against US companies operating there," the USTR said in a press release.
Tai, who met with Wang on the margins of an APEC ministers meeting in Detroit, shared the progress made to date by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) partners and outlined the United States' priorities for the remainder of its APEC host year, the release said.
She also discussed the importance of the US-China trade relationship in the world economy and the need for both sides to continue engaging with each other, the release added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала