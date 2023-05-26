https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-trade-rep-discusses-with-chinese-minister-chinas-actions-against-us-firms-ustr-1110615721.html

US Trade Rep Discusses With Chinese Minister China's Actions Against US Firms - USTR

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in a meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Friday raised concerns about China's recent actions against US companies operating in the country.

"Ambassador Tai highlighted the need to address the critical imbalances caused by China’s state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade policy. She also raised concerns about PRC [People's Republic of China] actions taken against US companies operating there," the USTR said in a press release. Tai, who met with Wang on the margins of an APEC ministers meeting in Detroit, shared the progress made to date by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) partners and outlined the United States' priorities for the remainder of its APEC host year, the release said. She also discussed the importance of the US-China trade relationship in the world economy and the need for both sides to continue engaging with each other, the release added.

