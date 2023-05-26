https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/video-asiana-airlines-passenger-arrested-for-opening-emergency-door-mid-flight-1110619520.html

Video: Asiana Airlines Passenger Arrested for Opening Emergency Door Mid-Flight

Video: Asiana Airlines Passenger Arrested for Opening Emergency Door Mid-Flight

A shocking incident unfolded on an Asiana Airlines flight as a man in his 30s was arrested for opening the emergency door while the plane was landing in South Korea.

A shocking incident unfolded on an Asiana Airlines flight as a man in his 30s was arrested for opening the emergency door while the plane was landing in South Korea.The Airbus A321-200 jet, carrying 194 passengers, had departed from Jeju Island and was en route to Daegu International Airport. Despite the terrifying ordeal, all passengers managed to survive, and the flight made a safe landing with the door still open. However, at least 12 sustained injuries, some of which including breathing issues.Reports indicate that as the plane descended, the passenger abruptly opened the emergency door when the aircraft was just 250 meters from the ground.The unsettling scene was captured on video by a fellow passenger and shared on social media. The footage showed the plane's left side with a noticeable gap and rows of seated passengers being buffeted by strong winds.Flight attendants were unable to restrain the man as the plane was moments away from landing. Witnesses reported the individual had attempted to jump out of the aircraft after opening the door. Passengers recounted the panic that ensued, with individuals near the door appearing to faint, and flight attendants urgently calling for medical assistance.One 44-year-old passenger shared their harrowing experience, expressing their belief that the plane was in danger of exploding. The incident left them fearing for their life.Several school-age children were also on board the flight, as they were traveling to a weekend sporting event. The mother of one of the students described the scene of frightened and sobbing children.Upon landing, the authorities swiftly apprehended the suspect. Police confirmed he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest but added that communication with him has been challenging.The man has not provided any explanation for his actions thus far, South Korean media detailed.An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials are ensuring that appropriate actions will be taken.

