Watch: Russian Airborne Forces Hammer Ukrainian Militants Near Artemovsk
Even as Ukrainian troops try to conceal themselves among the trees in preparation for an attack on Russian positions, they are quickly shown the error of their ways by Russian paratroopers operating a D-30 howitzer.
A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how servicemen of Russia’s Airborne Forces battle soldiers of the Kiev regime on the southern flanks of Artemovsk, a city recently liberated by Russian forces.Even as Ukrainian troops try to conceal themselves among the trees in preparation for an attack on Russian positions, they are quickly shown the error of their ways by Russian paratroopers operating a D-30 howitzer.Having established a network of strongpoints in the area, Russian airborne units continue to repel all attacks by Ukrainian forces, destroying and dispersing anything the Kiev regime throws at them.
Watch: Russian Airborne Forces Hammer Ukrainian Militants Near Artemovsk
12:43 GMT 26.05.2023 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 26.05.2023)
While Ukrainian forces attempt to probe Russian defenses in the vicinity of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), their efforts end up being thwarted by the valiant actions of Russia’s airborne troops.
A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how servicemen of Russia’s Airborne Forces battle soldiers of the Kiev regime on the southern flanks of Artemovsk, a city recently liberated by Russian forces.
Even as Ukrainian troops try to conceal themselves among the trees in preparation for an attack on Russian positions, they are quickly shown the error of their ways by Russian paratroopers operating a D-30 howitzer.
Having established a network of strongpoints in the area, Russian airborne units continue to repel all attacks by Ukrainian forces, destroying and dispersing anything the Kiev regime throws at them.