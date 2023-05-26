International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/watch-russian-tor-m1-weapon-system-obliterates-airborne-threats-in-ukraine-1110612794.html
Watch: Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Obliterates Airborne Threats in Ukraine
Watch: Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Obliterates Airborne Threats in Ukraine
In one instance, a Tor-M1 unit deployed on the frontline in the vicinity of Krasny Liman spotted Ukrainian UAVs moving towards Russian troops and promptly dispatched the drones before they got the chance to do any harm.
2023-05-26T18:30+0000
2023-05-26T18:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
tor-m1 surface-to-air missile defense system
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110614310_0:1:1274:717_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b328932677e34b32d6d2320fbe17dc.jpg
Tor-M1 air defense systems is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that showed their worth in the Ukrainian conflict, helping keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.In one instance, a Tor-M1 unit deployed on the frontline in the vicinity of Krasny Liman spotted Ukrainian UAVs moving towards Russian troops and promptly dispatched the drones before they got the chance to do any harm.A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows this efficient anti-air weapon in action as Tor-M1 engages an airborne target foolish enough to threaten Russian forces.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system destroys Ukrainian UAV near Krasny Liman
Russian Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system destroys Ukrainian UAV near Krasny Liman
2023-05-26T18:30+0000
true
PT0M51S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110614310_157:0:1116:719_1920x0_80_0_0_8ebcd3f6ec6182342ddeb173c2b697bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's military operation in ukraine, tor-m1 air defense system
russia's military operation in ukraine, tor-m1 air defense system

Watch: Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Obliterates Airborne Threats in Ukraine

18:30 GMT 26.05.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has resulted, among other things, in the demise of a narrative claiming that Russian fields antiquated weaponry that simply cannot compete with the gear used by NATO countries.
Tor-M1 air defense systems is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that showed their worth in the Ukrainian conflict, helping keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.
In one instance, a Tor-M1 unit deployed on the frontline in the vicinity of Krasny Liman spotted Ukrainian UAVs moving towards Russian troops and promptly dispatched the drones before they got the chance to do any harm.
A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows this efficient anti-air weapon in action as Tor-M1 engages an airborne target foolish enough to threaten Russian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала