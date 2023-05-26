https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/watch-russian-tor-m1-weapon-system-obliterates-airborne-threats-in-ukraine-1110612794.html

Watch: Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Obliterates Airborne Threats in Ukraine

In one instance, a Tor-M1 unit deployed on the frontline in the vicinity of Krasny Liman spotted Ukrainian UAVs moving towards Russian troops and promptly dispatched the drones before they got the chance to do any harm.

Tor-M1 air defense systems is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that showed their worth in the Ukrainian conflict, helping keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.In one instance, a Tor-M1 unit deployed on the frontline in the vicinity of Krasny Liman spotted Ukrainian UAVs moving towards Russian troops and promptly dispatched the drones before they got the chance to do any harm.A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows this efficient anti-air weapon in action as Tor-M1 engages an airborne target foolish enough to threaten Russian forces.

