https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/who-is-cq-brown-nominated-by-biden-as-next-joint-chiefs-chairman-1110614729.html

Who is CQ Brown Nominated by Biden as Next Joint Chiefs Chairman?

Who is CQ Brown Nominated by Biden as Next Joint Chiefs Chairman?

US President Joe Biden nominated Gen. Charles Q. Brown, who goes by CQ, as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday. Sputnik sat down with retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski to find out who General Brown is and what his potential appointment could mean for the US Armed Forces.

2023-05-26T18:24+0000

2023-05-26T18:24+0000

2023-05-26T18:24+0000

analysis

joe biden

karen kwiatkowski

russia

china

pacific

joint chiefs of staff

us armed forces

opinion

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg

Joe Biden's joint chiefs chairman nominee is famous for being the first black person to lead any branch of the military: if confirmed, he would become the first black joint chiefs chair in 30 years.What's CQ's Background?Charles Q. Brown, 61, is the 22nd chief of staff of the Air Force, whose previous positions include the commander of Pacific Air Forces and executive director of the Pacific Air Combat Operations Staff responsible for conducting air ops in Central and Southwest Asia.Gen. Brown would replace Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who is due to retire by October 2023. As per Kwiatkowski, Milley has proven to be a "yes" man in the Biden administration with regard the Ukraine conflict, "wokeism" in the military, and other Biden priorities for the military.What's Brown's Attitude to BLM?Gen. Brown has publicly supported Black Lives Matter (BLM) and organized events aimed at furthering “diversity and inclusion” within the US Air Force. Following George Floyd's death in police custody in May 2020, the general offered an emotional take on the tragic incident and subsequent unrest.The same year, Brown kicked off investigations into potential biases in the service’s promotion process and carried out some reforms to make it more "equitable." In 2021, the general opened the Air Force’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office. According to the US press, Brown is "a full-throated leader" of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the US Armed Forces.The former Pentagon analyst argued, however, that Brown is not woke, but rather advocating for racial inclusivity.What Does Brown Think About Russia and China?As per Kwiatkowski, the job of the military today is "to make sure the president does not engage the US into a war with Russia or China," since the US is not ready for such a conflict.In February 2021, Brown wrote an op-ed in which he argued that to compete with China and Russia, the US military "requires a new framework for assessing readiness." To that end, Washington needs to focus more on future capability and warfighting advantage "over peer adversaries," he argued.He placed particular emphasis on "accelerating investments in capabilities, including hypersonic weapons; AI-enabled remotely piloted aircraft; long-range penetrating strike; truly joint all-domain command and control; unmanned, low-cost, expendable ground, surface and air vehicles; long-range mobile ground-launched missiles; and better integrated air and missile defenses."Following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the general underscored that the Pentagon's vision of a dual challenge posed to the US by Moscow and Beijing remained intact. While speaking at an April 12, 2022 media roundtable, Gen. Brown called Russia an "acute threat" and China a "pacing challenge."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/milley-says-us-rhetoric-on-china-needs-to-become-more-realistic-less-emotional-1109018894.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230514/peas-in-a-pod-kiev--washington-resort-to-terror-tactics-to-threaten-russia-china-1110345037.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230330/what-is-the-us-plan-for-developing-hypersonic-missiles-1108950165.html

russia

china

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

gen. mark milley, milley's retirement, who will replace mark milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, charles q. brown, joe biden 2024 reelection bid, black support for biden, dei programs in us armed forces, black lives matter, pentagon's doctrine, russia, china, brown's attitude to russia, what brown says about china