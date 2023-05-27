https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/as-debt-ceiling-deadline-looms-will-biden-cave-to-austerity-demands-1110618079.html

As Debt Ceiling Deadline Looms, Will Biden Cave to Austerity Demands?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss Montana’s TikTok ban and how the mainstream media has set the stage for national efforts at a ban on the app, how this is related to a xenophobic cold war mentality that has driven efforts at censorship of Chinese media outlets and other foreign media outlets, and how this anti-Asian hysteria has played out in other aspects of political life as anti-Asian legislation continues to intensify.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the latest controversy involving Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant after he was filmed with a gun for a second time and why this controversy exposes a double standard between black and white gun ownership, racist abuse against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior by fans and LaLiga’s lackluster response to it, the Los Angeles Dodgers dis-invitation and re-invitation of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag group, and the latest developments in the Oakland Athletics potential move to Las Vegas.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature a documentary about the Jackson State killings, which happened 53 years ago this month.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss ongoing negotiations over the debt ceiling and how Democrats will likely their tradition of capitulating to Republican demands to further slash social spending, the third anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the inaction from the Biden administration on police terror, and what the latest recommendations from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party reveal about the weakening grip of US imperialism on the world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

