https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/astronomers-detect-betelgeuse-star-acting-strange---again-1110622191.html

Astronomers Detect Betelgeuse Star Acting Strange - Again

Astronomers Detect Betelgeuse Star Acting Strange - Again

The red supergiant Betelgeuse continues to feverish after a titanic coronal mass ejection of 400 billion times that of our Sun in 2019. The star peaked to 156% of its original luminosity in April.

2023-05-27T04:44+0000

2023-05-27T04:44+0000

2023-05-27T04:39+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

star

space

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107774/53/1077745378_0:204:2047:1355_1920x0_80_0_0_cc3c6671c6d4779a6e249a22b9006834.jpg

After the Great Dimming four years ago, scientists have detected a sudden sharp increase in luminosity being emitted by the red giant Betelgeuse, with the star siting at 142% of its normal brightness level.Observations of Betelgeuse over the last 200 years have proved that the star has been periodically changing brightness, with astronomers making note of two distinct brightness cycles, the longest of which lasted over a 5.9-year cycle and a 400-day cycle.Betelgeuse, the largest red giant star of this type known to us, was usually the 10th brightest star in the sky. This year, however, Betelgeuse became the 7th brightest star. In April, officials detected a peak brightness reading at 156%.Officials have underscored that Betelgeuse is hardly on the cusp of turning into a supernova, with the red giant's brightness likely to return to normal by the end of the decade. In fact, officials believe the aftereffects of the Great Dimming were so profound that it's what's likely causing the star to temporarily experience a spike in cosmic brilliance.However, officials have underscored that a supernova of Betelgeuse may be tens or even hundreds of thousands of years away.The preprint of the article's findings can be accessed through arXiv service.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200122/mystery-gravitational-wave-sparks-debate-on-if-enigmatic-star-betelgeuse-is-ready-to-go-boom-1078101328.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

betelgeuse star, great dimming, mass coronar ejections, stars evolution, space exploration