https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/biden-says-hes-spending-time-at-camp-david-since-his-home-is-getting-bulletproofed-1110622524.html

Biden Says He's Spending Time at Camp David Since His Home is Getting Bulletproofed

Biden Says He's Spending Time at Camp David Since His Home is Getting Bulletproofed

US President Joe Biden revealed on Friday that Secret Service employees are presently working to ensure that his house is bulletproof.

2023-05-27T04:02+0000

2023-05-27T04:02+0000

2023-05-27T03:57+0000

americas

joe biden

camp david

janet yellen

secret service

bulletproof

delaware

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108928511_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9c9c53c99cc876478b8d4dedbecf15c8.jpg

"The reason I’m going to Camp David is they are working on the -- the Secret Service is working on my house -- bulletproofing the house," Biden told reporters on Friday.The president also said he hoped to know by Friday night whether a deal had been reached with Republican leaders in Congress to raise the US debt limit and that he was "optimistic" about it. Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was set to default on its financial obligations on June 5 if Biden and Republican lawmakers failed to reach a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/yellen-us-has-until-at-least-june-5-to-hammer-debt-ceiling-deal-before-defaulting-1110618245.html

americas

camp david

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe biden, secret service, bulletproof