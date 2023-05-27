https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/brazilian-officials-investigate-slavery-simulator-game-sold-on-google-play-1110622031.html

Brazilian Officials Investigate ‘Slavery Simulator’ Game Sold on Google Play

The 'Slave Simulator' game was downloaded over 1,000 times on Google Play in Brazil. Brazilian legislators are now taking action against the tech giant for the game.

The Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into how a "Slavery Simulator" game was made available on Google's Play Store, giving the tech giant three days to provide documentation about on how it was approved for public consumption.Prosecutors have pointed out that the game prompted a “great number of racist comments," some of which saw users requesting additional torture options.“Great game to pass the time, but it lacks more torture options,” one user allegedly wrote. “They could also include an option to whip a slave, too. Other than that, the game is perfect.”The game’s description states: “Choose one of two goals at the beginning of the slave owner simulator: the Path of the Tyrant or the Path of the Liberator. Become a wealthy slave owner or achieve the abolition of slavery. Everything is in your hands."Condemning the game, Brazilian lawmaker Denise Pessoa tweeted: “Our country was built with the blood of the Black population. People were killed, tortured. A 'Slavery Simulator' is not a theme for games."Google sent a statement to US media but appeared to take no level of accountability for the game.“We have a robust set of policies that are designed to keep users safe and that all developers must follow. We don’t allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, or that depict or promote gratuitous violence or other dangerous activities. Anyone who believes they have found an app that violates our rules can file a report. When we identify a policy violation, we take appropriate action,” Google said in a statement.This week, Orlando Silva de Jesus Junior joined racial justice advocate André Alexandre Garcia da Silva in filing a complaint accusing Google of violating Brazilian law that bans “practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice of race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin.” The Brazilian Bar Association has also condemned the game.

