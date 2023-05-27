International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling default approaching.
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling default approaching.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystScottie Nell Hughes: Conservative commentator, Host of 360 View on RTJohn Kiriakou: Cohost of Political MisfitsIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the IRS Whistleblower coming forward.In the second half of the hour International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss Russia deploying nukes to Belarus.In the last hour, Conservative commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins to discuss the 18-year sentencing of the Oath Keepers founder.The show wraps up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits, on Henry Kissinger turning 100.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:02 GMT 27.05.2023 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 27.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling default approaching.
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Scottie Nell Hughes: Conservative commentator, Host of 360 View on RT
John Kiriakou: Cohost of Political Misfits
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the IRS Whistleblower coming forward.
In the second half of the hour International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss Russia deploying nukes to Belarus.
In the last hour, Conservative commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins to discuss the 18-year sentencing of the Oath Keepers founder.
The show wraps up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits, on Henry Kissinger turning 100.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
