Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling default approaching. 27.05.2023, Sputnik International
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling default approaching.
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the IRS Whistleblower coming forward.

In the second half of the hour International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss Russia deploying nukes to Belarus.

In the last hour, Conservative commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins to discuss the 18-year sentencing of the Oath Keepers founder.

The show wraps up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits, on Henry Kissinger turning 100.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Debt Ceiling Default Approaches Amid Bipartisan Talks
04:02 GMT 27.05.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the debt ceiling default approaching.
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to discuss the IRS Whistleblower coming forward.
In the second half of the hour International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss Russia deploying nukes to Belarus.
In the last hour, Conservative commentator Scottie Nell Hughes joins to discuss the 18-year sentencing of the Oath Keepers founder.
The show wraps up with John Kiriakou, Cohost of Political Misfits, on Henry Kissinger turning 100.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.