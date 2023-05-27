https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/desantis-fundraising-airline-near-misses-horn-of-africa-1110617540.html

DeSantis Fundraising, Airline Near-Misses, Horn of Africa

Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning author Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ first week in the 2024 presidential race, the viability of anyone but former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, how President Joe Biden could improve his standing among voters, the erosion of voter participation in the US, how Washington supports corruption within the Ukrainian state, and Washington setting its sights on Guyana after a recent discovery of oil in the country.Former worker for a major US airline and current travel consultant Michael Bearman discusses the seeming increase in near-misses in US air travel, the need to address worker exhaustion among airline industries, whether FAA’s addition of more lights and sensors at major airports is enough to alleviate risks, and whether airline CEOs can be trusted to place passenger and worker safety over short-term profits.Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese Steve Grumbine discusses new inflation numbers, whether the Federal Reserve is satisfied with its rate hike results yet, why the debt ceiling debate always trends towards further austerity measures, how Uber overrode the Minnesota legislature’s decision to give further protections to its drivers, and nationwide efforts to relax child labor regulations.Contributing Editor to Black Agenda Report Ann Garrison discusses the US troop presence in Somalia, the UN relief program raising a fraction of its goal for hunger relief in the Horn of Africa, how aid and loan programs are used to warp the political goals of poor nations, and what to expect as South Africa weighs its obligations to the International Criminal Court.The Misfits also discuss the Italian case of a bear on trial for murder, the disenrollment of thousands from medicaid, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Ukraine lobbying.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

