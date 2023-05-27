https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/man-arrested-for-ramming-downing-street-gates-held-on-indecent-child-images-charge-1110641418.html
A man arrested after driving a car into Downing Street's gates was kept in custody on Saturday on a separate charge related to indecent child imagery, London police said.
14:41 GMT 27.05.2023 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 27.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man arrested after driving a car into Downing Street's gates was kept in custody on Saturday on a separate charge related to indecent child imagery, London police said.
The 43-year-old appeared in court on Saturday where he was charged with making indecent images of children and was "remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, 23 June."
Armed officers detained the suspect on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after his car collided with the gates of the UK prime minister’s official residence on Thursday afternoon. The police said he was released under investigation on that matter.
London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating the ramming together with a counter-terrorism force but added that the incident was not being treated as terror-related.