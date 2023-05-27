https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/scientists-explain-how-to-communicate-with-cats-properly-1110610649.html
Scientists Explain How to Communicate With Cats Properly
A recent study revealed the best way to communicate with a furry friend is a feline-like smile, just like cats do that; in fact, all that's needed for the facial expression is a simple narrowing of one's eyes and blinking slowly.
Don't know how to deal with cats? One simple thing can help!
Felinologists long theorized that such gestures makes cats feel comfortable enough that they might be willing to approach a human – even if this exact person is unfamiliar to the animal.
A team of researchers from the UK decided to prove this hunch and conducted several tests.
In the first experiment, researchers selected a group of cats and asked their owners to slow-blink at kitties while they were looking. The interaction was recorded on cameras and showed that felines responded with slow-blinking.
During the second experiment the cats were presented with people they never saw before. The participants slowly blinked when a cat looked at them and extended their hand towards the pet.
As results proved, the cats not only blinked back, but also were more likely to approach the human subject's hand in this situation.
"It is something you can try yourself with your own cat at home or with cats you meet in the street. It's a great way of enhancing the bond you have with cats. Try narrowing your eyes at them as you would in a relaxed smile, followed by closing your eyes for a couple of seconds. You'll find they respond in the same way themselves, and you can start a sort of conversation," Karen McComb, co-author of the study and professor in Animal Behavior & Cognition at the University of Sussex, said.
A fellow author of the paper, Tasnim Humphrey, labeled cats an “under-studied species” and took the opportunity to express hope that their research will “improve feline welfare.”
The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.