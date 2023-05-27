https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/scientists-explain-how-to-communicate-with-cats-properly-1110610649.html

Scientists Explain How to Communicate With Cats Properly

A recent study revealed the best way to communicate with a furry friend is a feline-like smile, just like cats do that; in fact, all that's needed for the facial expression is a simple narrowing of one's eyes and blinking slowly.

A recent study has revealed that the best way to communicate with a furry friend is a feline-like smile, just like cats do that; in fact, all that's needed for the facial expression is a simple narrowing of one's eyes and blinking slowly. Felinologists long theorized that such gestures makes cats feel comfortable enough that they might be willing to approach a human – even if this exact person is unfamiliar to the animal.A team of researchers from the UK decided to prove this hunch and conducted several tests.In the first experiment, researchers selected a group of cats and asked their owners to slow-blink at kitties while they were looking. The interaction was recorded on cameras and showed that felines responded with slow-blinking.During the second experiment the cats were presented with people they never saw before. The participants slowly blinked when a cat looked at them and extended their hand towards the pet. As results proved, the cats not only blinked back, but also were more likely to approach the human subject's hand in this situation.A fellow author of the paper, Tasnim Humphrey, labeled cats an “under-studied species” and took the opportunity to express hope that their research will “improve feline welfare.”The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports.

