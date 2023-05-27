https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/serbian-president-steps-down-as-ruling-party-leader-1110634057.html
Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader
Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Saturday that he was stepping down as the leader of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party and suggested Deputy Prime Minister Milos Vucevic as his replacement.
2023-05-27T11:31+0000
2023-05-27T11:31+0000
2023-05-27T11:31+0000
world
serbia
aleksandar vucic
serbian progressive party (sns)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104469452_0:46:3087:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_deead960543e4639b42ae23c9b45ace6.jpg
"I suggest that Milos Vucevic be appointed as the new leader of our party," he told a party congress in the city of Kragujevac.
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/14/1104469452_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39ffa510026cbe3f397d333f6d5049aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
serbian progressive party, serbia, alexander vucic
serbian progressive party, serbia, alexander vucic
Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Saturday that he was stepping down as the leader of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party and suggested Deputy Prime Minister Milos Vucevic as his replacement.
"I suggest that Milos Vucevic be appointed as the new leader of our party," he told a party congress in the city of Kragujevac.