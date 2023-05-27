International
Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader
Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Saturday that he was stepping down as the leader of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party and suggested Deputy Prime Minister Milos Vucevic as his replacement.
"I suggest that Milos Vucevic be appointed as the new leader of our party," he told a party congress in the city of Kragujevac.
Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader

11:31 GMT 27.05.2023
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the Meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, Czech Republic.
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Saturday that he was stepping down as the leader of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party and suggested Deputy Prime Minister Milos Vucevic as his replacement.
"I suggest that Milos Vucevic be appointed as the new leader of our party," he told a party congress in the city of Kragujevac.
