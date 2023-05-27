https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/serbian-president-steps-down-as-ruling-party-leader-1110634057.html

Serbian President Steps Down as Ruling Party Leader

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Saturday that he was stepping down as the leader of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party and suggested Deputy Prime Minister Milos Vucevic as his replacement.

"I suggest that Milos Vucevic be appointed as the new leader of our party," he told a party congress in the city of Kragujevac.

