International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/trump-warns-that-the-deep-state-is-interfering-in-the-2024-election-1110620208.html
Trump Warns That the Deep State is Interfering in the 2024 Election
Trump Warns That the Deep State is Interfering in the 2024 Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FDA approving Neuralink human trials, and JP Morgan cutting... 27.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-27T04:05+0000
2023-05-27T09:37+0000
the backstory
radio
ngos
ny
2024 us presidential elections
gop
ohio
migrants
new jersey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110620051_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d582040d2279100ef11b8e661f31527c.png
Trump Warns that the Deep State is Interfering in the 2024 Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FDA approving Neuralink human trials, and JP Morgan cutting around five hundred jobs.
Heather Mullins - Reporter, Investigative Journalist | Migrants Shipped Across New York, NGOs Financing Migrant Busses, and The Spiritual War Happening in AmericaAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Rumors of Bill Gates being BlackMailed, Les Wexner, and Youtube Still Censoring 2020 Election Discussions In the first hour, Lee spoke with Heather Mullins about her investigation into the migrants housed in New York hotels, U.S. media avoid the amount of adult male migrants in America, and the culture war in America. Heather described her investigation into migrants housed in New York hotels and how NGOs are involved with alleged human trafficking. Heather discussed the demographics she noticed at these New York hotels and mostly adult males being housed in these hotels.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the alleged relationship between Russian bridge player and Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, and the lack of prosecutions from the Epstein case. Addy talked about the most famous Epstein clients and the unreleased Epstein client list. Addy discussed the Pritzker family and how they are connected to the Jeffrey Epstein network.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ny
ohio
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1a/1110620051_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d56020676e7e75e37529d44176c0bb6a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, ngos, ny, 2024 us presidential elections, gop, ohio, migrants, new jersey, аудио
radio, ngos, ny, 2024 us presidential elections, gop, ohio, migrants, new jersey, аудио

Trump Warns That the Deep State is Interfering in the 2024 Election

04:05 GMT 27.05.2023 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 27.05.2023)
The Backstory
Trump Warns that the Deep State is Interfering in the 2024 Election
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FDA approving Neuralink human trials, and JP Morgan cutting around five hundred jobs.
Heather Mullins - Reporter, Investigative Journalist | Migrants Shipped Across New York, NGOs Financing Migrant Busses, and The Spiritual War Happening in America

Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Rumors of Bill Gates being BlackMailed, Les Wexner, and Youtube Still Censoring 2020 Election Discussions

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Heather Mullins about her investigation into the migrants housed in New York hotels, U.S. media avoid the amount of adult male migrants in America, and the culture war in America. Heather described her investigation into migrants housed in New York hotels and how NGOs are involved with alleged human trafficking. Heather discussed the demographics she noticed at these New York hotels and mostly adult males being housed in these hotels.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the alleged relationship between Russian bridge player and Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, and the lack of prosecutions from the Epstein case. Addy talked about the most famous Epstein clients and the unreleased Epstein client list. Addy discussed the Pritzker family and how they are connected to the Jeffrey Epstein network.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала