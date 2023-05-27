https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/trump-warns-that-the-deep-state-is-interfering-in-the-2024-election-1110620208.html

Trump Warns That the Deep State is Interfering in the 2024 Election

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FDA approving Neuralink human trials, and JP Morgan cutting... 27.05.2023

Heather Mullins - Reporter, Investigative Journalist | Migrants Shipped Across New York, NGOs Financing Migrant Busses, and The Spiritual War Happening in AmericaAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | Rumors of Bill Gates being BlackMailed, Les Wexner, and Youtube Still Censoring 2020 Election Discussions In the first hour, Lee spoke with Heather Mullins about her investigation into the migrants housed in New York hotels, U.S. media avoid the amount of adult male migrants in America, and the culture war in America. Heather described her investigation into migrants housed in New York hotels and how NGOs are involved with alleged human trafficking. Heather discussed the demographics she noticed at these New York hotels and mostly adult males being housed in these hotels.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the alleged relationship between Russian bridge player and Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, and the lack of prosecutions from the Epstein case. Addy talked about the most famous Epstein clients and the unreleased Epstein client list. Addy discussed the Pritzker family and how they are connected to the Jeffrey Epstein network.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

