Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian MSTA-B Howitzers Wrecking Havoc Among Ukrainian Militants
Howitzers proved to be quiet instrumental against followers of Kiev regime.
in this footage you can see 152-mm MSTA-B howitzers in action. Operators claim that their units are coordinated and they are focused on achieving the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine. Everyone on the front line is ready to back up his peers and take their place if necessary.The MSTA howitzers were developed by Russian military scientists and meant to be deployed as an unarmored towed gun, or to be fitted in armored self-propelled artillery mountings. They have proven to be instrumental in various conflicts, firing up to 8 rounds per minute with a standard range of over 24 km.
russia special operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russian howitzers
08:45 GMT 27.05.2023
Russian has always been known for its strong artillery. Now Russian howitzers on the line of contact are complicating matters for Ukrainian troops since they hinder unit maneuvers and destroy the key positions of enemy strongholds.
in this footage you can see 152-mm MSTA-B howitzers in action. Operators claim that their units are coordinated and they are focused on achieving the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine. Everyone on the front line is ready to back up his peers and take their place if necessary.
The MSTA howitzers were developed by Russian military scientists and meant to be deployed as an unarmored towed gun, or to be fitted in armored self-propelled artillery mountings. They have proven to be instrumental in various conflicts, firing up to 8 rounds per minute with a standard range of over 24 km.
