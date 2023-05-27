https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/weekly-news-wrap-debt-ceiling-talks-uhuru-day-of-action-china-war-games-for-pacific-1110623389.html

Weekly News Wrap; Debt Ceiling Talks; Uhuru Day of Action; China War Games for Pacific

China has war-gamed a scenario in the South China Sea wherein the People's Liberation Army confronts and destroys a US Carrier group. 27.05.2023, Sputnik International

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The fact that the conflict in Ukraine was provoked is critical to finding an end to it. Also, Ukrainian intelligence says that it plans to kill President Putin.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A potential debt ceiling concussion may be near as social activists fear that the Democrats will again double-cross them. Also, the US and China discuss trade tensions in a high-level meeting.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories Joe Biden's debt ceiling betrayal is a democratic tradition. Also, US troops are heading to occupy Peru and the US is attacking the Uhuru movement.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine is a blueprint for racism and imperialist theft of resources. Also, Peru has been overthrown and will soon be occupied by the US Empire.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Trump-Russia conspiracy theory will not go away because the victims of propaganda delight in believing the trope that Hillary Clinton did not lose the election. Also, the Durham investigation is getting panned by alternative media and 70 percent of US voters fear that the intelligence agencies will interfere in the 2024 election.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

