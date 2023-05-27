https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/will-western-supplied-f-16s-be-game-changers-in-ukraine-1110613870.html

Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including if the F-16s supplied to...

Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including if the F-16s supplied to Ukraine can change the game in the current Ukrainian crisis.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political ActivistTed Harvey - Former Colorado State SenatorRory Riley - Legal Analyst and Veteran Writer Contributor.In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the advancement of Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine and whether or not the western supplied F-16s could be a game changer.In the second hour, Misty Winston spoke with the Fault Lines team about an array of domestic topics including how Bud Light is reacting to the current ad mishap as they plan to give beer away over the Memorial holiday weekend.In the third hour, Ted Harvey joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the IRS whistleblower raising the alarm on the preferred treatment of Hunter Biden.Later in the third hour, Rory Riley spoke with the team about the Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' jail sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 protests in Capitol Hill. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

