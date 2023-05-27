International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine?
Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including if the F-16s supplied to... 27.05.2023
2023-05-27T04:01+0000
2023-05-27T09:30+0000
Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including if the F-16s supplied to Ukraine can change the game in the current Ukrainian crisis.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystMisty Winston - Political ActivistTed Harvey - Former Colorado State SenatorRory Riley - Legal Analyst and Veteran Writer Contributor.In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the advancement of Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine and whether or not the western supplied F-16s could be a game changer.In the second hour, Misty Winston spoke with the Fault Lines team about an array of domestic topics including how Bud Light is reacting to the current ad mishap as they plan to give beer away over the Memorial holiday weekend.In the third hour, Ted Harvey joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the IRS whistleblower raising the alarm on the preferred treatment of Hunter Biden.Later in the third hour, Rory Riley spoke with the team about the Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' jail sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 protests in Capitol Hill. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine?

27.05.2023
Will Western-Supplied F-16s be Game Changers in Ukraine?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including if the F-16s supplied to Ukraine can change the game in the current Ukrainian crisis.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Activist
Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator
Rory Riley - Legal Analyst and Veteran Writer Contributor.
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the advancement of Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine and whether or not the western supplied F-16s could be a game changer.
In the second hour, Misty Winston spoke with the Fault Lines team about an array of domestic topics including how Bud Light is reacting to the current ad mishap as they plan to give beer away over the Memorial holiday weekend.
In the third hour, Ted Harvey joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the IRS whistleblower raising the alarm on the preferred treatment of Hunter Biden.
Later in the third hour, Rory Riley spoke with the team about the Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' jail sentencing for his role in the Jan. 6 protests in Capitol Hill.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
