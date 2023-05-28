https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/air-raid-warnings-issued-in-multiple-regions-of-ukraine-1110757888.html

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Multiple Regions of Ukraine

Air raid warnings were in effect for multiple regions of Ukraine on Sunday night

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Nikolaev, Kirovograd, Chernigov, Sumy, and Kiev, as well as the Ukrainian capital itself and Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry’s online map showed. Earlier on Sunday, air raid sirens sounded in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, and Poltava regions, as well as Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporozhye region. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

