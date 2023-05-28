https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/argentine-economy-minister-goes-to-china-to-discuss-extension-of-currency-swap---reports-1110654965.html

Argentine Economy Minister Goes to China to Discuss Extension of Currency Swap - Reports

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa will go to China on Sunday to discuss the extension of its $5 billion currency swap line, Argentine media reported.

Argentina's minister will also try to negotiate a $3 billion expansion of the deal, media reported, citing official sources. The currency swap agreement between Argentina and China has been in force for years and has been revised several times by both sides. In November 2022, Argentina negotiated the expansion of the swap agreement to maintain central bank reserves. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez then said that the country was given the right to "freely dispose" of 35 billion yuan, or $5 billion.

